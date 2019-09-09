Etrade Capital Management Cut Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding by $591,822; Stock Declined; Halsey Associates Cut Stake in Visa (V) as Stock Price Rose

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 174,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 178,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99 million shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 4,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4,516 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, down from 8,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 327,613 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 5,586 shares to 25,303 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 30,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $63.66M for 16.61 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

