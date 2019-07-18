Etrade Capital Management Cut By $572,672 Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Kepos Capital LP Increased Cargill (MOS) Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased Cargill Inc (MOS) stake by 15.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 29,311 shares as Cargill Inc (MOS)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 222,526 shares with $6.08 million value, up from 193,215 last quarter. Cargill Inc now has $9.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 723,350 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 34.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 8,948 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 17,265 shares with $1.12M value, down from 26,213 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $84.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.81. About 1.80 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Tsg Consumer Partners Llc stake by 79,259 shares to 51,237 valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stake by 11,698 shares and now owns 79,166 shares. Amci Acquisition Corp was reduced too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint. Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $40 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. Barclays Capital maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $2700 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Sunday, March 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $68 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.00 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 7,445 shares to 52,324 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) stake by 8,681 shares and now owns 14,036 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.