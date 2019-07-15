Etrade Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD); Nokia (NOK) Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 162.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 41,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 25,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 1.10 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22B market cap company. It closed at $5.1 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/03/2018 – HUAWEI SAYS TO PRICE NEW P20 MOBILE PHONE BASIC MODEL AT 649 EURO, P20 PRO MODEL AT 899 EUROS; 21/03/2018 – Northern lights Nokia and Ericsson’s […]; 11/04/2018 – Gowtham Prabakaran: Nokia 3 has started receiving its Android 8.0 Oreo update, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Networks Gross Margin 35.8% Vs 39.5%, Op Margin 1% Vs 6.6%; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO Was Speaking on Call After 1Q Earnings; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nokia Stock Isnâ€™t As Good (or as Cheap) as It Looks – Yahoo Finance” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nokia: My First Trade Idea Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nokia adds two to Group Leadership Team – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why BMO Thinks Nokia Will Outperform – Benzinga” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nokia Stock Is a Show-Me-First Situation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares to 18,269 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us by 45,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 26,497 shares to 19,482 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,315 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).