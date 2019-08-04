Etrade Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Veeva Sys (VEEV) as Shares Rose; Disney Walt (DIS) Holder Wendell David Associates Raised Holding by $600,177

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 17,796 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 15,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $162.81. About 855,951 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,787 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 61,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.41 million activity. Wallach Matthew J sold $1.41 million worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Tuesday, February 12.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,799 shares to 10,098 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 29,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,107 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).