Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 278.52 N/A -2.16 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.