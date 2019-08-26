Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 198.24 N/A -2.36 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 61.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.8%. Comparatively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.