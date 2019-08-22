Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 204.27 N/A -2.36 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 12.1 and 12.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.