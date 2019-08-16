Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 198.95 N/A -2.36 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.06 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 6.34% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 85.61%. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.