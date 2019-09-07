Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

We will be comparing the differences between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 186.87 N/A -2.36 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.