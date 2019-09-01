Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|200.44
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|11.48
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 83.6%. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
