Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 200.44 N/A -2.36 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.48 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 83.6%. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.