Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 242.29 N/A -2.36 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 231.94 N/A -7.08 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 4.9%. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.