Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Since Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,256,355.93% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and has 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 117.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.