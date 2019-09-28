Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Since Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|10.06M
|-2.36
|0.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|19
|0.00
|10.81M
|-1.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|168,509,212.73%
|0%
|-238.9%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|57,256,355.93%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and has 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 117.74%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
