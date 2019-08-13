Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 217.06 N/A -2.36 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.24 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 74.2%. Insiders owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.