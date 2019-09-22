Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We are comparing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.