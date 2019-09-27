Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

As Biotechnology companies, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 -0.60 187.74M -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9% Geron Corporation 13,377,511,757.16% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 115.65%. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.67, while its potential upside is 170.85%. The data provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Geron Corporation beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.