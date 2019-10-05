Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,227,424.75% 0% -238.9% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,395,203.34% -49.6% -46.5%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 114.29% at a $13.5 consensus target price.

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.