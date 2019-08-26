Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 203.56 N/A -2.36 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Eyenovia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.