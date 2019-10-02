Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 194.35 N/A -2.36 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 129.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 55.8%. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.