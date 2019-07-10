Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 313.92 N/A -2.16 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -21.62% and its average target price is $31.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.