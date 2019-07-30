Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 224.24 N/A -2.16 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.80 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 61%. Insiders owned roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.