Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 210.67 N/A -2.36 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.63 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 51.21% and its consensus price target is $205.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.