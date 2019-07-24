Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 223.52 N/A -2.16 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.