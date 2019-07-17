Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) Reaches $6.65 After 7.00% Down Move; Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Covered By 3 Bulls

The stock of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 133,179 shares traded or 122.11% up from the average. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $117.23 million company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $6.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ETON worth $8.21 million less.

Among 6 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned "Hold" rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Monday, January 28 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg on Tuesday, March 26 with "Buy". The rating was maintained by UBS with "Buy" on Monday, February 25.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.63. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 17, 2018.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.00 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 81,700 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.14% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lucas Capital Mgmt holds 3.2% or 44,646 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 48,199 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 14,656 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 3,382 shares. Evergreen stated it has 216,380 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.25% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings invested in 0% or 5,707 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 138,538 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited holds 1.83% or 142,515 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 280 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 26,048 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 0.4% or 1.51 million shares.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product using the U.S. The company has market cap of $117.23 million. Food and Drug Administration's 505(2) regulatory pathway. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products.

