Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) Reaches $6.30 After 6.00% Up Move; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $21.31 Million Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Position

The stock of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 99,159 shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $111.91M company. It was reported on Oct, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $6.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ETON worth $6.71 million more.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 31.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 507,478 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 1.10M shares with $47.21M value, down from 1.61M last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $55.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 6.10M shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting Boston Scientific On Our Radar – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 16.58% above currents $40.53 stock price. Boston Scientific had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 3. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prns Lp has invested 1.33% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc reported 0.14% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 332,896 shares stake. Da Davidson And accumulated 20,792 shares. J Goldman And Lp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 151,642 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 2.36 million were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Llc has invested 0.15% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). M&T Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 116,039 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 3,036 shares. Hanseatic has 20,714 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Rech Glob Investors accumulated 4.46 million shares. Tru Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 5,826 shares. Ironwood Fincl Llc has 50 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $521.34 million for 26.66 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) stake by 254,619 shares to 613,076 valued at $88.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 47,968 shares and now owns 130,506 shares. Elanco Animal Health Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 66.15% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.65 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MKM bearish on Curaleaf and Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eton Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on EM-100 Program – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eton Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Highlights Business Progress – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product using the U.S. The company has market cap of $111.91 million. Food and Drug Administration's 505(2) regulatory pathway. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products.