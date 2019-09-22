Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 89.08% upside potential and an average target price of $13.5. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a -10.91% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 34.5%. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.