Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 245.03 N/A -2.16 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,091.49% and its consensus price target is $4.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.