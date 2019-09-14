Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|222.04
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Liquidity
5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $37, with potential upside of 150.34%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.