Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparing side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 186.87 N/A -2.36 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.