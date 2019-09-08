Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparison side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 198.97 N/A -2.36 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.77 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.