Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparison side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|276.96
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
Competitively the consensus target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 723.53% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 67%. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8.38%
|8.24%
|25.63%
|0%
|0%
|35.29%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.79%
|-28.87%
|-87.39%
|-78.21%
|-82.86%
|-83.39%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
