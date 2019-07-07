Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparison side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 276.96 N/A -2.16 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 723.53% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 67%. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.