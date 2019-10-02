Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 0.00 41.26M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,227,424.75% 0% -238.9% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 981,749,827.49% -165.8% -80.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 129.59% and an $13.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s potential upside is 210.34% and its consensus price target is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. looks more robust than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.