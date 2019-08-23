Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparing side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 204.63 N/A -2.36 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 663.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 6%. Insiders owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.