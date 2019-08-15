Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 201.08 N/A -2.36 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.50 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 66.78% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.