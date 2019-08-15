Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|201.08
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|8.50
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 66.78% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.