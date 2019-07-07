Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 276.96 N/A -2.16 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2309.40 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 8.9%. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%. Comparatively, 20.3% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance while NantKwest Inc. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.