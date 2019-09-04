Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Contrasting side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 187.93 N/A -2.36 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.35 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $30.5, with potential upside of 25.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.