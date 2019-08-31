Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Contrasting side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 200.44 N/A -2.36 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 3.94 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 172.73% and its consensus target price is $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 27.4%. Insiders owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.