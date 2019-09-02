Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparing side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 200.44 N/A -2.36 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.91 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 61.4% respectively. 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.