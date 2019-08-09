Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -238.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

$18 is the average target price of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 193.16%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%. Based on the data given earlier, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dividends

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.