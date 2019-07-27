Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Contrasting side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.70 N/A -2.16 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.63 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 161.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.