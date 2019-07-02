Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparison side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 265.12 N/A -2.16 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 13.06 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69

Competitively the average price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $159.29, which is potential 102.50% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.