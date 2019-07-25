Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.35 N/A -2.16 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 10.32%. Insiders held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immutep Limited.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immutep Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.