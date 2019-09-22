Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 176.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.