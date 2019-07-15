Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Contrasting side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 292.62 N/A -2.16 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 221.26 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19.4, while its potential downside is -9.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 96.1%. About 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.