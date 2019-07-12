Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Contrasting side by side

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 301.44 N/A -2.16 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 32.82 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 41.7%. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.