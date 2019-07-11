Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 312.93 N/A -2.16 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 43.41 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Cellectis S.A. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 128.95% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 34% respectively. Insiders owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cellectis S.A.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.