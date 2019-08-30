Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparing side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 192.20 N/A -2.36 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 108.34 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.