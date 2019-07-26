Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|220.70
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 173.97%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 58.1% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8.38%
|8.24%
|25.63%
|0%
|0%
|35.29%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.