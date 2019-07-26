Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.70 N/A -2.16 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 173.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 58.1% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.