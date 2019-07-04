Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 260.54 N/A -2.16 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 662.47 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.