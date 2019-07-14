Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Comparison side by side

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 292.62 N/A -2.16 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 20.11 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Athenex Inc. has 3.3 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 0.10% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.9% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.