Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 200.44 N/A -2.36 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 29.98 N/A -2.88 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 0.7% respectively. Insiders owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.